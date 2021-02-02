Three Antelope County teams brought home medalists and Neligh-Oakdale brought home the team trophy from the Central Valley Invite last Friday.
The Warriors won the invite for the third straight year, led by three individual champions: Carson Whitesel at 106, Brock Kester at 132 and Aiden Kuester at 160. Other medalists were runner ups Austin Rudolf (152), Conor Dempsey (170), Caleb Payne (182) and Dawson Kaup (220), third place Cody Booth (113) and fourth place Kegan Payne (120).
Rafe Grebin earned the 126-pound title for Summerland. Joining Grebin on the podium was sophomore teammate Alex Thiele, who placed third at 126. Other medalists for the Bobcats were Alex Arroyo in third at 160 and Logan Mueller in fourth at 285.
Sophomore Carter Beckman led the EPPJ wrestlers with a runner up finish at 113 pounds.
