Eight varsity runners from Neligh-Oakdale and Summerland earned medals in the Butte Cross Country Invitational on Thursday.
On the girl's side, Lynae Koinzan placed 5th, Shilo Shabram was 6th and Raina Le was 8th for the Warriors, and Aislynn Kester earned 11th and Aubrey Parker was 12th.
In the boy's race, Ashton Higgins placed 5th for Neligh-Oakdale, and Jesse Thiele was 11th and Alex Thiele was 13th for Summerland.
Warriors Luci Koinzan and Wyatt Reinke each earned medals in the junior high races as well.
