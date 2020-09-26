The Neligh-Oakdale Warriors and the Summerland Bobcats battled it out in Clearwater on Friday night where the Warriors came out victorious.
The Bobcats had a big start against Neligh-Oakdale, grabbing a pick-six on the first drive from scrimmage to take an early 8-0 lead. The Warriors came right back and a touchdown of their own on the board to tie the game up.
Heading into halftime, Neligh-Oakdale held a 48-8 lead over Summerland.
After four hard-fought quarters between the two squads, it was the Warriors who took home the win over Summerland, 68-14.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
For more pictures, please click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2269088&CategoryID=87783