Neligh-Oakdale won the district team championship in Greeley on Saturday and eight Warrior wrestlers punched their tickets to state.
Warrior qualifiers heading to Omaha are Carson Whitesel (106), Cody Booth (113), Kegan Payne (120), Brock Kester (132), Austin Rudolf (152), Aiden Kuester (160), Caleb Payne (182) and Dawson Kaup (220).
Kester, Rudolf and Kuester were each crowned district champions in their respective weight classes.
