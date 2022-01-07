The Neligh-Oakdale wrestling team split duals at the Twin River Triangular on Thursday night.
Warrior wrestlers edged out the host team in the first dual of the night 27-24 with wins by Carson Whitesel, Kegan Payne, Ashton Higgins, Aiden Kuester and Tanner Martensen.
Battle Creek took advantage of Neligh-Oakdale's open weights to pick up a 58-18 dual victory. Higgins and Austin Rudolf each pinned their opponents, while Kuester earned the forfeit win.
Grab a copy of next week's Antelope County News for the full story.
To view more photos from the triangular, click the following link: