Ashton Higgins

The Neligh-Oakdale wrestling team split duals at the Twin River Triangular on Thursday night.

Warrior wrestlers edged out the host team in the first dual of the night 27-24 with wins by Carson Whitesel, Kegan Payne, Ashton Higgins, Aiden Kuester and Tanner Martensen.

Battle Creek took advantage of Neligh-Oakdale's open weights to pick up a 58-18 dual victory. Higgins and Austin Rudolf each pinned their opponents, while Kuester earned the forfeit win.

