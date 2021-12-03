The Warrior wrestlers opened their season with a quad meet at Bishop Neumann on Thursday night.
"I thought we competed hard," Coach Brett Arehart said. "In a dual it's going to be hard because we're not going to be full, but they came pretty close in a couple of them."
Neligh-Oakdale started out strong against Concordia/DC West with five of their eight wrestlers picking up wins: Carson Whitesel, Kegan Payne, Ashton Higgins, Chase Thomas and Aiden Kuester.
Against Mount Michael, Whitesel, Higgins, Thomas and Kuester notched their second wins, while Jacob Henery earned an exciting 14-5 victory for his first win of the season.
Kuester edged out his Bishop Neumann opponent by a 5-3 decision to go 3-0 in the first meet.
