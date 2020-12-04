The Warriors started their wrestling season against schools in the Omaha metro area at the Mount Michael Quad on Thursday night.
Neligh-Oakdale's Conor Dempsey kicked off the dual against Omaha Concordia with a pin in the 182-pound weight class. Also picking up pins were Caleb Payne, Dawson Kaup, Carson Whitesel and Brock Kester. The dual ended in a tie, 42-42.
In the second dual, Dawson Kaup got the wins started with a pin over his Mount Michael opponent in 1:55. Teammates also grabbing pins were Carson Whitesel, Brock Kester and Conor Dempsey. The Warriors won the dual, 42-24.
Caleb Payne dominated Remington Musgrove of Bishop Neumann with a 46-second pin at 195 to begin the final dual of the night. Rounding out the match wins were Brock Kester with a 6-1 decision and Aiden Kuester and Conor Dempsey with pins. Bishop Neumann edged out Neligh-Oakdale for the dual win, 41-33.
DUAL VS OMAHA CONCORDIA (TIE 42-42): 106: Trevor Hancock (OMCO) over (NEOA) (For.) 113: Carson Whitesel (NEOA) over Brandon Wilson (OMCO) (Fall 1:09) 120: Cristian Hernandez (OMCO) over (NEOA) (For.) 126: Jack Hartman (OMCO) over Trysten Coover (NEOA) (Fall 1:23) 132: Charlie Marco (OMCO) over (NEOA) (For.) 138: Griffin Claussen (NEOA) over (OMCO) (For.) 145: Brock Kester (NEOA) over Mesfin Wilson (OMCO) (Fall 1:46) 152: Kayden Jensen (OMCO) over Ashton Higgins (NEOA) (Fall 1:44) 160: Aiden Kuester (NEOA) over (OMCO) (For.) 170: William Ludacka (OMCO) over (NEOA) (For.) 182: Conor Dempsey (NEOA) over Aaron Sanchez (OMCO) (Fall 1:43) 195: Caleb Payne (NEOA) over Chrystian Wieczorek (OMCO) (Fall 1:51) 220: Dawson Kaup (NEOA) over Matthew Beck (OMCO) (Fall 1:34) 285: Gavin Wood (OMCO) over (NEOA) (For.)
DUAL VS MOUNT MICHAEL (N-O WIN 42-24): 182: Double Forfeit 195: Caleb Payne (NEOA) over (MMB) (For.) 220: Dawson Kaup (NEOA) over Sam Gustafson (MMB) (Fall 1:55) 285: John Balch (MMB) over (NEOA) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Carson Whitesel (NEOA) over Taggart Crouse (MMB) (Fall 1:21) 120: Double Forfeit 126: Jake Harris (MMB) over Trysten Coover (NEOA) (Fall 1:00) 132: Carter Cline (MMB) over (NEOA) (For.) 138: Griffin Claussen (NEOA) over (MMB) (For.) 145: Brock Kester (NEOA) over Andrew Shotbolt (MMB) (Fall 1:21) 152: Chris Angel (MMB) over Ashton Higgins (NEOA) (Fall 2:49) 160: Aiden Kuester (NEOA) over (MMB) (For.) 170: Conor Dempsey (NEOA) over Michael Oehler (MMB) (Fall 3:58)
DUAL VS BISHOP NEUMANN (BN WIN 41-33): 195: Caleb Payne (NEOA) over Remington Musgrove (BINE) (Fall 0:46) 220: Dawson Kaup (NEOA) over (BINE) (For.) 285: Jacob Vandenberg (BINE) over (NEOA) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Carson Whitesel (NEOA) over (BINE) (For.) 120: Aaron Ohnoutka (BINE) over (NEOA) (For.) 126: Cade Lierman (BINE) over Trysten Coover (NEOA) (Fall 1:27) 132: Max Lautenschlager (BINE) over (NEOA) (For.) 138: Brock Kester (NEOA) over Seth Fairbanks (BINE) (Dec 6-1) 145: Adam Ohnoutka (BINE) over Ashton Higgins (NEOA) (TF 19-4 4:59) 152: Conner Specht (BINE) over Jacob Henery (NEOA) (Fall 1:46) 160: Aiden Kuester (NEOA) over Thomas Vrana (BINE) (Fall 0:26) 170: Samuel Vrana (BINE) over (NEOA) (For.) 182: Conor Dempsey (NEOA) over Trent Moudry (BINE) (Fall 4:59)