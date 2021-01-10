Neligh-Oakdale brought home a 4th place finish from the 17-team Amherst Invite on Saturday.
Six Warriors secured individual medals in the highly competitive meet, including one tournament champion. Aiden Kuester finished first at 160. Carson Whitesel, Brock Kester and Conor Dempsey each earned runner up, Austin Rudolf placed 3rd and Cody Booth was 4th.
Neligh-Oakdale will be back in action when they travel to Centennial on Thursday and Weeping Water on Friday.
