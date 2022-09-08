Antelope County runners were able to beat the heat with a morning cross country meet at Butte on Thursday.
Competitors from Neligh-Oakdale, Elgin Public-Pope John and Summerland brought home medals from the Boyd County Invite.
Updated: September 9, 2022 @ 10:03 am
Leading the Warriors was Shilo Shabram in sixth, followed by Luci Koinzan in 7th and Lynae Koinzan in 12th. The girls finished runner up as a team. Tyler Reinke placed 4th in the junior high boys race.
Earning the first-ever medal for the newly-created Wolfpack program was senior Corbin Kinney in 13th.
Bobcat medalists for the boys were Jesse Thiele and Alex Thiele in 14th and 15th, respectively. Aislynn Kester led the girls in 9th, followed by Carlee Livingston in 13th. Junior high boy medalists were Xander Cepel in 3rd, Tucker Dougherty in 5th, Laiken Cleveland in 8th, and for the girls, Breckyn Bergman was 9th.
To view more photos from the meet, click the following link: