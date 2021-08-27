Neligh-Oakdale got its cross country season off to a successful start on Thursday, earning four medals at the Hartington Invite.
The Lady Warrior runners all came away with hardware as Lynae Koinzan placed 4th, followed by Shilo Shabram 10th and Raina Le 13th.
Ashton Higgins placed 12th for the N-O boys team.
For the full story, including complete results and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
