A Summerland football player has been selected to play in the 2021 Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic.
Bobcat senior Anthony Umphress was chosen for this year’s all-star roster. He will play for the White Team, coached by Dan Maresh of Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (BRLD), and assistants Mason Alitz of BRLD, T.J Hilsinger of BRLD, Rusty Rautenberg of Elkhorn Valley, Trevor Staman of Norfolk Public School, and David Stricklin of Humphrey St. Francis.
The football game is set for Saturday, June 12, at Veteran’s Memorial Field in Norfolk. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.
The Red Team will be coached by Steve Neptune of West Holt, and assistants Justin Jordan of Lutheran High Northeast, Joe Kvidera of Emerson-Hubbard, Chris Nemetz of West Holt, Colin Schurman of Stuart Public School and Bradley Wright of Boyd County.
Check out the full team rosters below:
White Team -
Jesus Barragan, West Point-Beemer
Mike Brands, Oakland-Craig
Mason Bruggeman, Stanton
Gavyn Clause, Elkhorn Valley
Haustyn Forney, Humphrey St. Francis
Cole Greek, Boone Central
Lucas Hammer, Plainview
Brayden Hanley, Norfolk High
Julien Hearn, Neligh-Oakdale
Zach Huwaldt, Osmond
Colton Klabenes, Neligh-Oakdale
Ryan Kramer, Boone Central
Justin Leifeld, Humphrey St. Francis
Eli Lingle, Tekamah-Herman
Peyton Mathews, O’Neill
Tyler McBride, Wisner-Pilger
Jace Meinke, Battle Creek
Adam Miller, Elkhorn Valley
Mason Mink, Battle Creek
Caden Nelson, Oakland-Craig
Lance Paprocki, Clarkson-Leigh
Derek Petersen, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur
Zach Pfeifer, Lindsay Holy Family
Sutton Pohlman, Stanton
Edgar Rodriguez, West Point-Beemer
Joe Rodriguez, West Point-Beemer
Dalton Ruth, Norfolk High
Logan Sanford, Chambers/Wheeler Central
Joshua Schamp, Norfolk High
Cody Steffen, Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Brett Uhing, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
Diedrick Ulrich, Norfolk High
Anthony Umphress, Summerland
Zach Vander Griend, West Point-Beemer
Mason Walsh, O’Neill
Karter Welch, Humphrey St. Francis
Red Team -
Nicholas Arenas, Wakefield
Hunter Bennett, Ponca
Garrett Boelter, Lutheran High NE
Blake Brown, Wakefield
Jaxson Cadwallader, West Holt
Jackson Clausen, Norfolk Catholic
Cayden Cunningham, Norfolk Catholic
Adam Ectenkamp, Lutheran High NE
Justin Erb, Wakefield
Layne Evans, Wayne
Anthony Haberman, Wynot
Justin Haselhorst, Randolph
Kobe Heitman, Hartington-Newcastle
Kerby Hochstein, Cedar Catholic
Nolan Hunke, Wayne
Anthony Isom, Allen
Eli, Knapp Lutheran High NE
Victor Kniesche, Wayne
Reid Korth, Wayne
Alex Luze, Ponca
Garret Meier, Pierce
Austin Meikle, Norfolk Catholic
Tristan Miller, Pierce
Logan Moeller, Pierce
Quinn Pape, Lutheran High NE
Wade Paxton, Stuart
Alex Prim, Norfolk Catholic
Rumen Rentschler, West Holt
Shawn Rinkel, Pierce
Myles Thoene, Cedar Catholic
Austin Tramp, Crofton
Sam Vortherms, Creighton
Rylan Weaver, Wakefield
Isaiah Wiese, St. Mary’s
Peyton Wieseler, Wynot
Jaden Zimmerman, Crofton