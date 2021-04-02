Anthony Umphress

A Summerland football player has been selected to play in the 2021 Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic.

Bobcat senior Anthony Umphress was chosen for this year’s all-star roster. He will play for the White Team, coached by Dan Maresh of Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (BRLD), and assistants Mason Alitz of BRLD, T.J Hilsinger of BRLD, Rusty Rautenberg of Elkhorn Valley, Trevor Staman of Norfolk Public School, and David Stricklin of Humphrey St. Francis. 

The football game is set for Saturday, June 12, at Veteran’s Memorial Field in Norfolk. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.

The Red Team will be coached by Steve Neptune of West Holt, and assistants Justin Jordan of Lutheran High Northeast, Joe Kvidera of Emerson-Hubbard, Chris Nemetz of West Holt, Colin Schurman of Stuart Public School and Bradley Wright of Boyd County. 

Check out the full team rosters below:

White Team - 

Jesus Barragan, West Point-Beemer

Mike Brands, Oakland-Craig

Mason Bruggeman, Stanton

Gavyn Clause, Elkhorn Valley

Haustyn Forney, Humphrey St. Francis

Cole Greek, Boone Central

Lucas Hammer, Plainview

Brayden Hanley, Norfolk High

Julien Hearn, Neligh-Oakdale

Zach Huwaldt, Osmond

Colton Klabenes, Neligh-Oakdale

Ryan Kramer, Boone Central

Justin Leifeld, Humphrey St. Francis

Eli Lingle, Tekamah-Herman

Peyton Mathews, O’Neill

Tyler McBride, Wisner-Pilger

Jace Meinke, Battle Creek

Adam Miller, Elkhorn Valley

Mason Mink, Battle Creek

Caden Nelson, Oakland-Craig

Lance Paprocki, Clarkson-Leigh

Derek Petersen, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur

Zach Pfeifer, Lindsay Holy Family

Sutton Pohlman, Stanton

Edgar Rodriguez, West Point-Beemer

Joe Rodriguez, West Point-Beemer

Dalton Ruth, Norfolk High

Logan Sanford, Chambers/Wheeler Central

Joshua Schamp, Norfolk High

Cody Steffen, Guardian Angels Central Catholic

Brett Uhing, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder

Diedrick Ulrich, Norfolk High

Anthony Umphress, Summerland

Zach Vander Griend, West Point-Beemer

Mason Walsh, O’Neill

Karter Welch, Humphrey St. Francis

 

Red Team  - 

Nicholas Arenas, Wakefield

Hunter Bennett, Ponca

Garrett Boelter, Lutheran High NE

Blake Brown, Wakefield

Jaxson Cadwallader, West Holt

Jackson Clausen, Norfolk Catholic

Cayden Cunningham, Norfolk Catholic

Adam Ectenkamp, Lutheran High NE

Justin Erb, Wakefield

Layne Evans, Wayne

Anthony Haberman, Wynot

Justin Haselhorst, Randolph

Kobe Heitman, Hartington-Newcastle

Kerby Hochstein, Cedar Catholic

Nolan Hunke, Wayne

Anthony Isom, Allen

Eli, Knapp Lutheran High NE

Victor Kniesche, Wayne

Reid Korth, Wayne

Alex Luze, Ponca

Garret Meier, Pierce

Austin Meikle, Norfolk Catholic

Tristan Miller, Pierce

Logan Moeller, Pierce

Quinn Pape, Lutheran High NE

Wade Paxton, Stuart

Alex Prim, Norfolk Catholic

Rumen Rentschler, West Holt

Shawn Rinkel, Pierce

Myles Thoene, Cedar Catholic

Austin Tramp, Crofton

Sam Vortherms, Creighton

Rylan Weaver, Wakefield

Isaiah Wiese, St. Mary’s

Peyton Wieseler, Wynot

Jaden Zimmerman, Crofton

0
0
0
0
0