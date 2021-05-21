Two Warrior seniors ended their high school careers with state medals at the Class C State Track and Field Championships on Friday.
Julien Hearn had a busy morning as he went back and forth between his high jump and long jump events that were running simultaneously. Hearn earned state runner up in high jump as he cleared 6-6. He leaped 20-3.25 in the long jump for tenth.
Dawson Kaup finished his season with a career-best throw in the discus. He tossed the discus 152-3 for the sixth place medal.
Neligh-Oakdale sophomore Aiden Kuester will be in action on Saturday when the pole vault competition begins at 9 a.m.
