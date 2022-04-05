Two Antelope County players and one coach have been selected for the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic this summer.
EPPJ coach Greg Wemhoff, Wolfpack wide receiver Colton Wright and Summerland lineman Logan Mueller were all named to the White team.
Troy Evans of Ponca (Red team) and Kyle Schmidt of Plainview (White team) have been named head coaches for the ninth Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic. The game will kickoff at noon on Saturday, June 11 at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
Assistants on the Red team will be Cody Volk of Pender, Ryan Olander of Ponca, Josh Watchorn of Homer, Allan Gottula of Laurel-Concord/Coleridge and Aaron Carlson of Plainview. Joining the White team coaching staff will be Greg Wemhoff of Elgin/Pope John, Chris Koozer of Norfolk Public, Corey Valesek of Riverside, Jeremy Peter of Plainview, and Andrew Carlson of Battle Creek.
White Team: Will Gunning, Plainview; Carson Thomsen, Oakland-Craig; Spencer Batenhorst, Wisner Pilger; Tanner Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis; Cale Wacker, Norfolk Public; Tony Berger, Riverside; Parker Krusemark, Stanton; Baron Buckendahl, Battle Creek; Dylan Amick, Battle Creek; Carter Hanel, Clarkson-Leigh; Grady Gatewood, Oakland-Craig; Issac Jimenez, Norfolk Public; Cody Maricle, Boone Central/Newman Grove; Ashton Schafer, Boone Central/Newman Grove; Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge; Blake Sindelar, Howells-Dodge; Carsten Bird, Boone Central/Newman Grove; Richard Brauer, Battle Creek; Jackson Waldo, CWC- Chambers Wheeler Central; R.J. Bayer, Howells-Dodge; Ethan Keller, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Tavis Uhing, Oakland-Craig; Colton Wright, Elgin/Pope John; Agustus Gomez, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur; Kamden Dusatko, Stanton; Miguel Perez, West Point-Beemer; Dylan Silva, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder; Mitchel Beeson, Clarkson-Leigh; Carson Maricle, Boone Central/Newman Grove; Jon Dixon, Oakland-Craig; Daylin Mallory, Norfolk Public; Kase Thompson, Battle Creek; Jason Hagedorn, West Point-Beemer; Colten Wietfeld, Humphrey St. Francis; Logan Mueller, Summerland; Jacob Sjuts, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Red Team: Zaiden Bernie, Winnebago; Brennen Kelly, Norfolk Catholic; Tate Thoene, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Preston Burbach, Norfolk Catholic; Jimmy Allen, Crofton; Aidan Hedstrom, St. Mary's O’Neil; Matt Christensen, Pierce; Gabe Escalante, Winside; Logan Bokemper, Wakefield; Charlie Schroeder, Wynot; Tanner Walling, Wayne; Jon Munoz, Homer; Jake Peitz, Hartington/Newcastle; Dillon Barnes, Norfolk Catholic; Caleb Trimble, Pender; Brody Eggers, Creighton; Brandon Bartos, Wayne; Cort Mckeown, Lutheran High Northeast; Keaton Ranslem, Lutheran High Northeast; Taylor Korth, Ponca; Evan Haisch, Laurel; Easton Becker, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Michael Kruntorad, Pierce; Adam Everitt, St. Mary's O’Neill; Colton Fritz, Pierce; Grady Smith, West Holt; Carlos Vargas, Winnebago; Chantz Ames, Lutheran High Northeast; Keysean Taylor, South Sioux City; Jarrett Andersen, Wausa; Aaron Venegas, South Sioux City; Josh Olesen, Allen; Jared Janssen, Crofton; Stran Sage, Crofton; Hunter Thoene, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Deagan Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.