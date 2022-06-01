The Tri-County Juniors played up on Tuesday night, facing the Stanton Seniors in Orchard.
The Orchard Post 136 squad fell behind early against some hot Mustang bats as Stanton burst out to a nine-run lead in the top of the first inning.
“They were hitting the ball. A couple in the first inning were almost over the fence,” Titans coach Jeff Shabram said. “They started the game with hot bats and kept the pedal down the whole time.”
For Tri-County, Dane Miller walked onto base in the first inning and eventually made it home to help the Titans break onto the scoreboard in the first, down 9-1
“Our pitchers had a tough time getting any strikes past the Stanton bats, but we did a nice job putting the bat on the ball only to see outstanding defense played by the older Stanton team,” Shabram said.
Stanton coach Scott Rutten, who picked up his first win as a Legion coach, said he knew his team had to strike early against Tri-County after seeing they’d put up 15 runs against Randolph.
“They’re a young team, so it’s nice to see them playing and having baseball here,” Rutten said after the game. “We knew they were Juniors, but we have some Juniors on our team, too. If they started well, they would get going, so it was going to be tougher to play with them.”
Stanton kept swinging and used a 13-0 run to take a 22-1 lead in the third inning. But the Titans didn’t give up and used back-to-back singles by Miller and Jake Schroeder to get on base. Both scored for Tri-County.
“These kids work hard,” Shabram said. “For six of these kids, they haven’t played baseball since they were in fifth grade. We have two others who have never played on an organized team and just wanted to come out and play. I’m so proud of these kids.”
Shabram commended Mason Bruggeman’s speed and coverage for keeping his team off the bags, adding that Grant Bruggeman didn’t let anything get past first base.
Miller finished 1-for-2 with two runs to lead the Titans. Schroeder was 2-for-2 with one run.
The next game for the Tri-County Titans Juniors is Friday, June 3, against O'Neill at 7 p.m. in Orchard.