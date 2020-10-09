Neligh-Oakdale varsity runners took home three medals, earning all-conference honors at the NVC Cross Country Meet on Friday.
Raina Le earned 7th for the Warriors in the girl's race and Griffin Claussen and Ashton Higgins placed 8th and 9th, respectively, in the boy's race.
In the junior division, Graysen Sauser was runner up for the boys.
For the full story, including complete results and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
