Antelope County was represented well on Friday night as Summerland, EPPJ, and Elkhorn Valley took second, third, and fourth at the NVC volleyball finals.
In the third place game, it was EPPJ who took the game over Elkhorn Valley in a thrilling five sets, 11-25, 25-20, 25-23, 24-26, 15-11.
In the championship game, Summerland took on top-seeded CWC where they fell in three sets to take conference runner-up, 20-25, 24-26, 14-25.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
For more pictures, please click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2270384&CategoryID=87783