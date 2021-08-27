Summerland's cross country team competed at their first meet in Burwell at the Calamus Golf and Recreation Club Thursday morning.
The Bobcats kicked off the season with three medalists. Aislynn Kester placed 13th for the girls, and Alex Thiele placed 14th and Jesse Thiele finished 15th for the boys.
For the full story, including complete results and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper.
