A Bobcat sprinter has been added to the 2023 signing class for Wayne State College men’s track and field.
Updated: June 1, 2023 @ 3:08 pm
Trevor Thomson, a 2023 Summerland graduate, was announced as an addition to the Wayne State track team on Wednesday by Wildcat coach Marlon Brink.
The coach called Thomson of Page “a three-sport standout” at Summerland and said he was recruited for his sprinting talent.
As a junior in 2022, Thomson medaled in both sprint events in Class C, taking fourth in the 100-meter dash (11.18) and sixth in the 200-meter dash (22.67). He was also a state qualifier this year in both events. In football, Thomson rushed for over 1,000 yards in three different seasons, including 1,400 yards his senior season where he was named Class D1 All-State First Team, helping Summerland to a 6-4 record and the school’s first-ever football playoff win.
“Trevor is a versatile sprinter that has a great start out of the blocks,” Brink said. “He has the potential to come in and contribute to our sprint squad right away.”
Wayne State College is an NCAA Division II school and competes in the 16-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.