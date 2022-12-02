Bobcats wrestling season kicks with a triangular against Wayne and Wisner-Pilger.
The girls won their first dual against Wisner-Pilger. In their second dual they lost a tight battle against Wayne.
For the boys, their first dual of the night saw the Bobcats fall against Wisner-Pilger. In their second dual, the Bobcats faced off against Wayne.
For the full story, including complete stats and coaches comments, pick up next week's Antelope County News!
