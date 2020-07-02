Summerland was crowned champions over the weekend at the Orchard Powerlifting meet. It was nearly three months after the original April 4th date set on the calendar.
Twenty-two Summerland Bobcat powerlifters competed in this year’s AAU Championships bringing home the 1st place team trophy. These 22 lifters had an outstanding day for the home crowd setting numerous personal bests and even some state records. The entire field of competition saw eight different lifters set a total of 34 State records and one American record on Saturday. Among that group was our very own Wyatt Shabram. Wyatt set the State record for the male 97 lb. teen equipped class in the squat with 143.25 pounds and the deadlift with a pull of 198.25 lbs.
Summerland also had the outstanding lifters of the meet based on strength index. Larissa Thomson won the top female lifter with an index of 4.75, while Rafe Grebin won the top lightweight male lifter with an index of 5.76 and Trevor Thomson won the top heavy lifter with an index of 5.36. A few other Summerland individual highlights of the day… two lifters totaled over 1000 lbs. each (Derek Maxwell and Jeff Shabram); Jacob Behnk totaled over 900 lbs; and three lifters totaled over 800 lbs. each (Trevor Thomson, Riley Fisher, and Gunnar Shabram).
Some school records that were broken or tied included… Riley Fisher (303 lbs.) and Jacob Behnk (303 lbs.) in the squat; Jacob Behnk (231 lbs.) bench press; Trevor Thomson (413 lbs.) deadlift; and Jacob Behnk (925 lbs.) total. After the busy day of lifting was finished, the Summerland team was crowned 2020 Nebraska AAU champions!
The top 3 teams… 1st place Summerland (100 points); 2nd Valhalla Bound, Lincoln (27); 3rd Big Money Enterprises, Lincoln (24).
Summerland had an amazing 18 individual AAU champions: Wyatt Shabram 97 lb youth (equipped) class, Connor Thomson 105 lb (raw) class, Anthony Ferris 114 lb (raw) class, Landon Nelson 123 lb youth (raw) class, Cash Wickersham 132 lb youth (raw) class, Rafe Grebin 132 lb teen (raw) class, A.J. Hobbs 148 lb youth (raw) class, Jaykwon Petite 148 lb teen (raw) class, Jason Shaver 148 lb youth (raw) push-pull, Trevor Thomson 165 lb (raw) class, Gunnar Shabram 198 lb teen (raw) class, Christian Behnk 198 lb youth (raw) class, Jacob Behnk 220 lb (raw) class, Riley Fisher 275 lb (raw) class, Derek Maxwell 181 lb (equipped) class, Jeff Shabram 220 lb master (raw) class, Larissa Thomson 123 lb (raw) class, and Savanna Ferris 148 lb (raw) class. Four lifters won the silver medal in their weight class... Coy Wickersham 132 lb youth (raw) class, Cody Wickersham 132 lb teen (raw) class, Wyatt Wagner 148 lb teen (raw) class, and Gaven Gilsdorf 198 lb teen (raw) class. It was an impressive display of power Saturday as many of the Bobcat lifters increased totals and bumped up to stronger lifting clubs!
Saturday’s meet was the last of the 2019-20 school year. There is one more powerlifting meet before school starts next fall… the Cornhusker State Games on Sat, July 18th at Lincoln Christian High School with a limited number of competitors. Next season then kicks off with the Lexington Powerlifting Meet on Sat, Dec. 5th. Nice job and keep up the good work kids! A complete list of results along with records should be posted soon on the www.aau-ne.com website and the www.nebraskapowerlifting.com website under the 2020 Orchard Meet link. Saturday was an overall amazing display of power for many of the competitors. The heaviest total this year was lifted by Nathan Redwing of Mead with 1879.25 pounds! Please check out the complete list.
This meet would not have happened had it not been for our very generous sponsors and the help of many volunteers from our community. Judges Ethan Wondercheck, Kaci Schacht, Monte Shabram, Grant Magnuson, Jacob Long, and Tommie Peed. Spotters & loaders Ryan Myers, Levi Cronk, Kelly Wagner, Seth Lampert, Joey Hillam, and Patrick McConnell. Scorer’s table Amanda Shabram, Kaci Wickersham, Lauren Behnk, Kylie Hewitt, Brenna Wagner, Erin Schwager, Heaven Smith, and Grace Maxwell. Ticket table Rita Shabram. Video was run by Izzy Pitzer and various Summerland lifters. Sugarz Café catered the noon meal, and Karen Cronk handled drinks & candy. It took the combined efforts of 3 schools/communities to pull off this event, and it was a wonderful day of competition.
Here are our local sponsors…
2020 Summerland Powerlifting Sponsors
Bank of Orchard
The Tilden Bank – Clearwater
Chambers State Bank – Ewing Branch
Brunswick State Bank
Gordon Shrader Farms
Robert Johnston Farms
Ag Services – Page
Hwy 20 Seed
Hammer Insurance
Ferguson Ag
Lazy T Tire & Implement
Elkhorn River Farms
H & T Seed
B & L Kelly Farms
Antelope County News/Orchard News
Willie’s Service
TJ’s Market
Orchard Lumber
Sugarz Cafe
Jack & Karen Allemang
Grant & Dian Magnuson
Jeff & Amanda Shabram
Monte & Rita Shabram