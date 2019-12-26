The Summerland Holiday Tournament is moving up its basketball games two hours on Friday. Saturday's schedule will run as originally scheduled.
The new schedule for Friday is as follows:
CWC vs. North Central girls, 1 p.m.
CWC vs. North Central boys, 2:30 p.m.
Summerland vs. Walthill girls, 4 p.m.
Summerland vs. Walthill boys, 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.