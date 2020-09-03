The Summerland Bobcats met up with the St. Mary's Cardinals and the Plainview Pirates on Thursday night where they picked up the sweep.
Summerland got the night started against Plainview where they cruised to a two-set win, 25-12, 25-16.
In the second matchup of the night for the Bobcats, Summerland picked up another two set win over St. Mary's, 25-12, 25-11.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
For pictures of this event, click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2268135&CategoryID=87783