Summerland defended its home court against the visiting Riverside teams on Tuesday night.
The Bobcats cruised to a 56-22 win in the girls game and a 56-36 victory for the boys.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Summerland defended its home court against the visiting Riverside teams on Tuesday night.
The Bobcats cruised to a 56-22 win in the girls game and a 56-36 victory for the boys.
Adyson Mlnarik poured in 19 points for the Summerland girls, and Michael Koenig led the boys with 24.
For the full story, including complete stats and coaches comments, pick up next week's Antelope County News!
To view more photos, click the following link: