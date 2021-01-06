Both Summerland basketball teams came home victorious with two big wins over Plainview.
In the girls' game, Summerland came out strong racking up 13 points in the first quarter to Plainview's 10. Before heading into halftime, the Lady Bobcats extended their lead, 30-20.
In the second half, both teams came out firing. Summerland was able to bring home the win over the Lady Pirates, 62-49.
The boys' game was a thriller. The Bobcats started the game on fire, dropping 17 points on the Pirates. Before heading into halftime, Summerland held a slim, 27-25 lead over Plainview.
With both teams battling in the second half, four quarters couldn't decide the game. Heading into overtime, Summerland was tied with Plainview, 55-55.
Summerland started the overtime period with a score and never looked back. The Bobcats picked up the win over the Pirates, 61-57.
