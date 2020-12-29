Right from the tip off, the Summerland girls showed their dominance over Walthill as they cruised to a 61-14 first-round win in their own holiday tournament at Clearwater on Monday night.
Brenna Wagner and Hadley Cheatum led the team with 12 points apiece.
The Lady Bobcats will tip off against CWC in the 6 p.m. championship game on Wednesday.
The Summerland boys didn't fare quite as well in their first-round game, falling to Walthill, 69-35.
Kellen Mlnarik was the leading scorer for the Bobcats with 7.
The boys will take on CWC in Wednesday's consolation game at 4:30 p.m.
For the full story, including stats and more coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
To see more game photos, click this link: