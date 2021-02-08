The Summerland Bobcats competed at the class D subdistrict 3-A in Greeley on Friday where they were able to qualify seven of their 10 wrestlers for the district tournament.
The Bobcats finished with two individual champions with Colton Thiele at 195 and Logan Mueller at 285. The two finished with a combined four pins to help lead Summerland.
Other wrestlers who will compete at districts this week are Daley Bearinger at 106, Rafe Grebin at 126, Eli Thiele at 132, Alex Arroyo at 160 and Wyatt Chipps at 220.
