Summerland had the hot bats last night in both the peewee and pony games.
In the Summerland #1 and Summerland #2 matchup for the peewee game, both teams couldn't miss the ball. Summerland #1 put up 16 runs to Summerland #2's nine.
In the pony game, it was all Summerland. Summerland took on Boyd County in Spencer where they picked up the win 22-2. All three teams will be back on the diamond Monday, June 29 where Summerland #1 and Summerland Ponies will take on Elgin in Ewing starting at 6 p.m.
Summerland #2 will take on Laurel in Orchard starting at 7 p.m.