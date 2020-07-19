Seven Summerland powerlifters traveled to Lincoln Saturday, July 18th for the Cornhusker State Games. It was a different feel to be in Lincoln for the State Games this year as there were no opening ceremonies or athlete march, but everyone was excited just to have the chance to compete.
The powerlifting championships were held at Lincoln Christian High School. It was a sanctioned AAU meet with numerous state and national records set by many adult and teen lifters. This was a nice-sized meet (80 lifters) with a full line-up of extremely stiff competition from around Nebraska. The Summerland lifters were up for the challenge and represented our team and school VERY well! All Bobcat lifters medaled gold or silver in their respective age/weight class. Also, three Summerland school records were broken. Trevor Thomson set a new record with deadlift 441 pounds and total 926 pounds. Rafe Grebin set a new record with a strength index (total lifted divided by body weight) of 5.88. And again… many personal bests were set by all lifters at this meet in all three categories (squat, bench, and deadlift). Excellent job lifters!
The Summerland Powerlifting team finished in second place. Top five team results… 1st Columbus Scotus (100 pts); 2nd Summerland (64 pts); 3rd Testify Strength-Omaha; 4th BK Powerlifting-Lincoln; 5th Lincoln Club.
Gold medalists… Larissa Thomson 123 lb raw class, Wyatt Shabram 97 lb equipped class (full meet, bench AND ironman), Connor Thomson 105 lb raw class, Rafe Grebin 132 lb raw class, Gunnar Shabram 198 lb equipped class (full meet, bench AND ironman). Silver medalists were Trevor Thomson 165 lb raw class and Jeff Shabram 220 lb raw master class (full meet AND bench).
The powerlifting season will officially begin for the 2020-21 season on Saturday, December 5th with the Lexington High School Powerlifting Meet.