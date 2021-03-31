The Bobcat golfers teed off for their inaugural season at the Summerland Golf Course on Monday.
Senior Rafe Grebin led all golfers in what turned out to be a dual meet against Niobrara/Verdigre. Grebin shot a dual-best 46 to edge out the Cougars’ top golfer at 47.
Niobrara/Verdigre defeated Summerland by a team score of 203-206 in the season opener.
