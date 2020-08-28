Summerland was a little bit short-handed in their cross country opener, but still found success in Burwell on Thursday.
Junior David Arroyo picked up a medal in his first meet of the season. Also running for the Bobcats were Ellie Dougherty and Danielle Schrunk.
