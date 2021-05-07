Summerland and Neligh-Oakdale tracksters traveled to Randolph on Thursday to compete in nearly perfect weather conditions.
The Warrior boys won the invitational with 121 points, followed by Ponca 107, Crofton 96, Summerland 82, Creighton 76 and Randolph 31.
Neligh-Oakdale's gold medalists were Julien Hearn in high jump and long jump, Aiden Kuester pole vault, Griffin Claussen 400, and both the 4x100 and 4x800 relay teams.
First-place finishers for the Bobcats were Hadley Cheatum in the 400, and Trevor Thomson in both the 100 and 200.
The Summerland girls finished in third overall, and the N-O girls were sixth.
For the full story, including complete results and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
To view more photos, click the following link: