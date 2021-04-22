The Summerland Bobcats golf team hosted another home quad on Wednesday with CWC, Niobrara-Verdigre and Creighton.
The Bobcats finished third out of the four team field and carded a 221 as a team. Daley Bearinger led the Bobcats on the day with a 54.
Other scores were Kellen Mlnarik with a 55, Avery Cheatum shooting a 56, Refe Gebin carding a 57, Mathew Potter shot a 62, Kelton Bruhn finished with a 67, Alanna Doll and Julie Olivan both finished the day with a 54 on the Summerland JV.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!