The Summerland Holiday Tournament has been postponed another day.
Consolation games will be played Tuesday at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Championship games will be played at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Games:
11 a.m. : North Central girls vs Walthill girls
12:30 p.m. : Summerland boys vs North Central boys
2 p.m. : Summerland girls vs CWC girls
3:30 p.m. : Walthill boys vs CWC boys
