The championship and consolation finals of the Summerland Holiday Tournament in Clearwater will now be on Monday, Dec. 30, due to the weather.
The schedule is as follows:
3:00 North Central vs Walthill, Girls Consolation
4:30 Summerland vs North Central, Boys Consolation
6:00 CWC vs Summerland, Girls Championship
7:30 CWC vs Walthill, Boys Championship
