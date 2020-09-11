Summerland traveled to Chambers on Friday night to take on the home team Renegades.
Picking up three first half touchdowns gave the Bobcats the lead heading into the break, 18-6.
With the Renegades closing in the Bobcats picked up some big defensive stops in the fourth quarter to close out the win, 26-13.
