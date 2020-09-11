Summerland football
Summerland traveled to Chambers on Friday night to take on the home team Renegades.

Picking up three first half touchdowns gave the Bobcats the lead heading into the break, 18-6.

With the Renegades closing in the Bobcats picked up some big defensive stops in the fourth quarter to close out the win, 26-13.

