The Summerland baseball teams had one of their best nights of the season to start the Quad County Tournament last night.
The First game of the night was the No. 8 seeded Summerland Ponies vs the No. 1 seeded Atkinson Ponies.
After a lead off triple, Summerland took advantage of the hit and crossed the plate for the first run of game, taking the lead, 1-0.
After going scoreless through the next four innings, Summerland found themselves down, 2-1.
In the top of the sixth inning, Summerland found life, picking up three runs to take the 4-2 lead.
After a couple great plays, the Summerland Ponies held on to beat the Atkinson Ponies, 4-2.
In the peewee game, Summerland took on Plainview who was the five seed.
Summerland took the early lead over Plainview, the peewees led 2-0 heading into the top of the fourth inning.
Plainview picked up one run to make it close, but never got past that. Summerland Peewees got the first round win over Plainview, 2-1.
The Summerland Peewees will play Thursday, at 6 p.m. while the ponies will play Thursday at 5:30 p.m.