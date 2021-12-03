The basketball season opened Thursday with an all-Antelope County doubleheader with Neligh-Oakdale hosting Summerland.
Summerland topped Neligh-Oakdale 54-18 in the first game of the night. Adysen Mlnarik was on fire, hitting three 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the game. She finished with a game-high 23 points. Hadley Cheatum was also in double figures with 11 points.
Six different Warriors scored on the night, led by Hailey Horseman’s five points.
The Warriors held off Summerland to win 67-58. Bryson Gadeken put up a career-high 26 points as one of three Neligh-Oakdale players in double figures. Talon Krebs finished with 17 Carson Jones had 16. Mason Hoke led the Bobcats with 22 points, including three 3-pointers.
