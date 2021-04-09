Both Summerland and EPPJ hit the links on Thursday to compete in a triangular at the Summerland Golf Course.
EPPJ led the team race by carding a 203 on the day while Summerland finished second with a 231.
The top scorers on the day were both from EPPJ with Paiton Hoefer shooting a 47 and Skylar Reestman carding a 48.
