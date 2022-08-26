Summerland v. Elkhorn Valley VB

In an all-Antelope County matchup Thursday, Summerland rallied in the second set to complete the sweep over Elkhorn Valley.

The Bobcats dominated the first set 25-12, but Elkhorn Valley led the second set up until Summerland tied it at 22-all. The Bobcats took the lead and won 25-22.

