In an all-Antelope County matchup Thursday, Summerland rallied in the second set to complete the sweep over Elkhorn Valley.
The Bobcats dominated the first set 25-12, but Elkhorn Valley led the second set up until Summerland tied it at 22-all. The Bobcats took the lead and won 25-22.
The match wrapped up the season-opening triangular between Summerland, Elkhorn Valley and West Holt. Summerland also defeated West Holt, winning 25-17, 25-19, to open up 2-0.
The Falcons' first match was against West Holt. EV nearly took down the Huskies in the second set. West Holt picked up the 25-18, 25-23 win over Elkhorn Valley.
Elkhorn Valley will be back on the court Tuesday as the Falcons travel to O’Neill. Summerland will host CWC and Central Valley at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
For the full story, including stats and coaches comments, pick up next week's Antelope County News!