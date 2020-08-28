On Thursday night Summerland and Elkhorn Valley competed in a triangular with West Holt in Tilden.
In the first game of the night, Elkhorn Valley took on the visitors from West Holt. It was a quick game with Elkhorn Valley winning in two sets, 25-19, 25-14.
In the second game of the night, Summerland took on West Holt. Summerland picked up the two-set sweep as well, 25-14, 25-18.
In the final matchup of the night, it was an all-Antelope County matchup with Summerland and Elkhorn Valley.
During the first set of the match, Elkhorn Valley got the best of the visiting Bobcats, picking up the first set win, 25-21.
In the second set, Summerland evened up the game, taking the set, 25-18.
The final set was one for the ages. With both teams battling back and forth, neither were able to get a for sure advantage. With both teams locked at 24 a piece, Summerland grabbed the final two points to take the game in the third set, 26-24.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
For more photos of the contest, click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2267824&CategoryID=87786