The 2021 Orchard AAU Powerlifting Meet was held this past Saturday, April 10th with an impressive line-up of 113 registered lifters from around Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa representing 14 different teams.
30 Summerland Bobcat powerlifters competed in this year’s AAU Championships. These 30 lifters had an outstanding day for the home crowd breaking 10 total state and American records and every Summerland school record, not to mention each lifter setting numerous personal bests.
The entire field of competition saw 22 different lifters set a total of 47 State records and eight American records on Saturday. Among that group was our very own Amor Zermeno, Larissa Thomson, Wyatt Shabram, Rafe Grebin, and Jason Shaver.
Zermeno set the State record for female 97 pound teen class with a squat of 148.75 pounds, deadlift of 182.5 pounds and total 402.25 pounds. Thomson broke her own State records for the 123 pound teen class with a deadlift of 308.5 pounds, a total 644.75 pounds and a push-pull total 424.25 pounds. Shabram set the male equipped 123 pound teen bench only State record. Grebin set the State record for the male 132 pound teen class push-pull record deadlift with a pull of 385.75 pounds. Shaver set the American record in 148 pound youth push-pull total (bench & deadlift combined).
Summerland also had the female outstanding lifter of the meet based on strength index. Thomson won this award with an index of 5.54 (a new school record… Orchard, O-C and Summerland).
Speaking of school records, they all fell Saturday. Thomson broke the following record. Squat at 220.25 pounds, deadlift at 308.5 pounds, and a total 644.75 pounds. Jacob Behnk broke the record of squat at 380.25 pounds, bench at 286.5 pounds, deadlift at 473.75 pounds, and a total 1140.75 pounds. Trevor Thomson broke the strength index record with 6.05. Gunnar Shabram broke the biggest gain record in one season 183 pounds.
A few other Summerland individual highlights of the day had one lifter totaled over 1100 pounds with Jacob Behnk. Four lifters totaled over 1000 pounds each with Derek Maxwell, Trevor Thomson, Anthony Umphress, and Luis Mendoza. Two additional lifters totaled over 900 pounds each with Gunnar Shabram and Riley Fisher. After the busy day of lifting was finished, the Summerland team earned the 2021 Nebraska AAU championship trophy.
The top 5 teen teams… 1st place Summerland (97 points); 2nd DC West (79); 3rd HTRS (78); 4th Hamlin, SD (65); 5th (tie) Silver Lake & Boyd County (40).
The top 3 adult teams… 1st place Big Money Enterprises Lincoln (39 pts); 2nd place Columbus Misfits (36); 3rd place Le Mars, IA (10).
Summerland had an amazing 16 individual AAU champions: Connor Thomson 114 lb (raw) class, Wyatt Shabram 123 lb (equipped) class, Landon Nelson 123 lb youth (raw) class, Rafe Grebin 132 lb (raw) class, Jason Shaver 148 lb (raw) ironman class, Coy Wickersham 148 lb youth (raw) class, A.J. Hobbs 181 lb youth (raw) class, Trevor Thomson 181 lb (raw) class, Gunnar Shabram 220 lb (raw) class, Derek Maxwell 198 lb (equipped) class, Jeff Shabram 220 lb (raw) masters class, Sierra Thomson 88 lb (raw) class, Amor Zermeno 97 lb (raw) class, Larissa Thomson 123 lb (raw) class, Jaelyn Shaver 132 lb (raw) class, and Savanna Ferris 165 lb (raw) class. Seven lifters won the silver medal in their weight class... Jorden Cox 123 lb youth (raw) class, Anthony Ferris 123 lb (raw) class, David Arroyo 181 lb (raw) class, Jacob Behnk 242 lb (raw) class, Luis Mendoza 308 lb (raw) class, Raina Krebs 220 lb (raw) class, and Taryl Bazelman 148 lb open (raw) class. Five lifters won the bronze medal in their weight class… Matt Umphress 148 lb (raw) class, Anthony Umphress 198 lb (raw) class, Colby Hupp 220 lb (raw) class, Christian Behnk 242 lb (raw) class, and Riley Fisher 275 lb (raw) class. Cody Wickersham 132 lb (raw) class earned the 4th place medal, and Gaven Gilsdorf 198 lb (raw) class earned the 5th place medal. It was an impressive display of power Saturday as all of the Bobcat lifters increased totals and bumped up to stronger lifting clubs.
Saturday’s meet was the last of the 2020-21 school year. There is one more powerlifting meet before school starts next fall with the Cornhusker State Games on Saturday, July 17 in Lincoln.
For more pictures, please click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2277821&CategoryID=87783