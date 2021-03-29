The 2021 Class D High School State Powerlifting Championships were held at Harvard High School March 26 & 27. The Summerland Bobcat lifters competed in the championships and came away with the high school boys, girls and co-ed team championship trophies.
All Summerland lifters had strong performances with everyone setting personal bests with every school record was either tied or broken. Three special trophies were awarded to the outstanding individual male and female lifters of the meet based on the Wilkes coefficient index.
We can proudly state that all of these special awards went to Summerland lifters… Larissa Thomson, Cody Wickersham (light boy), and Trevor Thomson (heavy boy). It is rare that one school can claim the girls’ and boys’ outstanding lifter trophies.
Congratulations to all lifters and teams on a fine performance. Thank you for your outstanding behavior while representing our school and for showing a lot of class towards all competitors.
The top 3 boys’ team final standings… 1st place Summerland (82 points); 2nd place Amherst (26 pts); 3rd place Silver Lake (22 pts).
The top 3 girls’ team final standings: 1st place Summerland (37 points); 2nd place Amherst (36 pts); 3rd place Boyd County (22 pts).
The top 3 Co-ed team (a mix of the top boys and girls lifters) final standings: 1st place Summerland; 2nd place Amherst; 3rd place Harvard.
Summerland had a total of 9 individual state champions in their respective weight classes; 5 earning silver medals; 2 earning bronze medals; and 2 earning fourth place medals. We also had one exhibition lifter, Sierra Thomson, who earned gold in the 97 lb girls’ class.
In the girls competition Larissa Thomson was crowned state champion in the 123 lb. weight class. Congratulations also goes out to Larissa for breaking her own school records in squat (215), total (635), and strength index (5.44). Kylie Hewett was crowned champion in the 105 lb. class. Savanna Ferris was runner-up in the 165 lb class.
Boys individual state champions were Connor Thomson (114 lb class), Anthony Ferris (123 lb class), Cody Wickersham (132 lb class), Jason Shaver (148 lb class), Trevor Thomson (181 lb class), Gunnar Shabram (220 lb class), and Jacob Behnk (242 lb class). Wyatt Shabram (114 lb class), David Arroyo (181 lb class), Colby Hupp (220 lb class), and Garrett Napier (275+ lb class) were silver medalists. Christian Behnk (242 lb class) and Luis Mendoza (275 lb class) were bronze medalists. In the 198 lb class… Gaven Gilsdorf earned 4th place. And in the 275 lb class… Riley Fisher earned 4th place. Congratulations to all individual lifters.
Boys’ school records that were broken included Trevor Thomson deadlift (465 lbs) and strength index (5.99) along with Jacob Behnk squat (370 lbs), bench press (275 lbs), and total (1100 lbs).
The final meet of the school year will be the Orchard AAU Powerlifting Meet Saturday, April 10,, at the Orchard gym. Because this is a sanctioned AAU event, the talents of both the high school and middle school Summerland girls and boys lifters will be on display for the home crowd along with many other lifters from around the state including the professionals from Lincoln and Omaha again.
This meet has grown into one of the largest sanctioned meets in the state over the past 14 years seeing numerous State, American, and World records set each year.