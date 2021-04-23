Summerland captured medals in seven events at the Wausa Invite in Pierce on Thursday.
Bobcat medalists were triple jumpers Emily Nordby and Dalton Rotherham; Kylie Hewett and Trevor Thomson in the 100; Hadley Cheatum in the 400 and 800 and the girl's 4x100 relay (Cheatum, Hewett, Nordby and Adyson).
For the full story, including complete results and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
For more photos, click the following link: