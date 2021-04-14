It was a cold and windy day for the Summerland track and field team as they traveled to Bassett to compete in the Sandhills Invite on Tuesday.
Hadley Cheatum helped lead the Lady Bobcats, picking up three medals, including two golds.
On the boys side of the meet, Eli Thiele earned two medals in the distance races.
Also medaling for the Lady Bobcats were Kylie Hewitt finishing third in the 100 and sixth in the 200, Kaci Wickersham fifth in the 1,600, and the girl’s 4X800 relay team finished fourth.
Other medalists for the boys were Trevor Thomson placing fourth in the 100 and 200 and Joe Ahlers fifth in the shot put.
