It was a battle on the hardwood in Orchard on Friday night as Summerland hosted West Holt in a conference doubler header.
The Lady Bobcats held a narrow lead early in the game, and were able to gradually extend it to pick up the 43-31 win.
Brenna Wagner poured in 23 points to lead all scorers.
West Holt came out firing in the boys game and blazed their way to a 16-0 advantage midway through the first, but the Bobcats kept fighting and took their first lead of the game late in the final quarter. On a pair of free throws, the Huskies went up by one with 10 seconds left to edge them out in the end, 48-47.
