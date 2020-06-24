Two Summerland baseball teams took to the diamond on Tuesday night where Summerland #1 Peewees and Summerland Ponies at home against Plainview.
Summerland #1 grabbed the win over the Plainview Peewees, 5-3 to continue their winning ways.
The Summerland pony team found themselves on the wrong side of a close game again, falling to Plainview, 10-8.
Both teams will be back on the field where Summerland #1 takes on Summerland #2 on Thursday, June 25 in Ewing starting at 6 p.m. The Ponies will be back on Thursday as well in Spencer starting at 7 p.m.