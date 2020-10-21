The Elkhorn Valley Lady Falcons and the Summerland Lady Bobcats took to the court last night in NVC semifinal action.
Summerland took the first set over Elkhorn Valley, 25-18. Summerland took home the next two sets to take the win, 25-15, 25-16.
Summerland advances to the finals against CWC on Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Elkhorn Valley falls to the third place game against EPPJ on Friday, Oct. 23 at 6:15 p.m. with both games being played at West Holt.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!