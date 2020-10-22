All of the Antelope County teams will begin subdistrict volleyball action in Orchard on Monday, Oct. 26.
Summerland (20-6) has the No. 1 seed in the D1-5 district and will play the winner of #4 Neligh-Oakdale (10-16) and #5 West Holt (5-19). The Warriors will play the Huskies at 4:30 p.m. with the winner facing the Bobcats at 7:30 p.m.
No. 2 Elgin Public Pope John (15-9) will play No. 3 Elkhorn Valley (10-9) in the 6 p.m. game.
The winners of Monday night's 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. games will play for the subdistrict championship on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.