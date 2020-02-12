Neligh, NE (68756)

Today

Cloudy and windy. High 22F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near -5F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.