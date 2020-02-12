With District wrestling this weekend, here are some things you need to know about the D-1 wrestling district in Plainview.
The 106 pound district is going to be one of the highlights of the weekend. This weight class has five ranked wrestlers four of them being the top four. Hunter Bennett from Elkhorn Valley is in at number two for this district. Carter Beckman from EPPJ and Carson Whitesel from Neligh-Oakdale could surprise some people this weekend and make a trip down to state.
At 113, Zack Hartl from Elkhorn Valley is the lone ranked wrestler from the county and is almost likely to make a trip. Cody Booth from Neligh-Oakdale is a solid contender and may be able to sneak out a qualification. Another solid contender is Alex Thiele from Summerland. Both will have to wrestle very well.
The 120 pound weight class has one ranked wrestler for Antelope County, but is favored to win the district. Brock Kester is a favorite to win this weight, and also will have a great shot at medaling at state.
At 126, Adam Miller is a favorite at this weight. With some big wins this late in the year, Miller Should stand at the top of the podium this weekend. Rafe Grebin from Summer and Griffin Claussen from Neligh-Oakdale will need to wrestle their best if they want to punch a ticket to Omaha.
At 132, Reed Bennett should be the lone qualifier for the county, but districts always bring a certain spark for wrestlers so don’t count anyone out.
138 is another stacked bracket with four ranked wrestlers all in the same weight. Austin Rudolf is sitting around that third or fourth spot in the district. He’ll have to wrestle well in order for him to make it. Luke Henn is finally back on the mat from EPPJ, and if he wants a spot at state, he will have to wrestle the best he ever has to make it.
145 pounds is the first weight in this district that doesn’t have a for sure qualifier. Alex Arroyo from Summerland has the best chance for the county wrestlers, and like in 138, Arroyo will have to wrestle his best he has all season.
At 152, it’s another one of those weights, that if you qualify from this district, then you have a really good shot at standing on the podium in Omaha. Aiden Kuester from Neligh-Oakdale is sitting at the number three spot in the state and also the district. This freshman has really shown he is a solid all-around wrestler and I think that will show this weekend.
The 170 pound weight class is pretty open. There is one ranked wrestler in this district and after that it’s fair game. Conor Dempsey from Neligh-Oakdale is the county’s best shot at having a wrestler in the weight class down in Omaha. He will have to wrestle well, but I think he has a a good of shot as anyone.
At 182, there are three ranked wrestlers in this weight class with Dawson Kaup from Neligh-Oakdale is another ranked wrestler for the Warriors at number five in the state and sitting at number two in the district.
The 195 weight class is a solid one for Antelope County. Kaleb Pofahl from Neligh-Oakdale is picked as a favorite to win this district. Colton Thiele from Summerland is the next Antelope County wrestler who has the best shot. Gavyn Clause from Elkhorn Valley will need to wrestle really well this weekend if he has hopes of making to Omaha.
Finally at 220 pounds, Neligh-Oakdale’s Colton Klabenes is the lone 220 pounder who has a real shot at punching his ticket. Coming back from a knee injuring in the middle of the season, Klabenes had a huge State Dual Tournament and looks to be back.
Antelope County Qualifiers and Wildcards
106: Hunter Bennett- EV
WC: Carter Beckman-EPPJ, Carson Whitesel-N-O
113: Zack Hartl-EV
WC: Alex Thiele-Summerland, Cody Booth-N-O
120: Brock Kester-N-O
126: Adam Miller-EV
WC: Rafe Grebin-Summerland, Griffin Claussen-N-O
132: Reed Bennett-EV
138: Austin Rudolf-N-O
145: WC: Alex Arroyo-Summerland
152: Aiden Kuester-N-O
170: Conor Dempsey-N-O
182: Dawson Kaup-N-O
195: Kaleb Pofahl-N-O, Colton Thiele-Summerland
WC: Gavyn Clause-EV
220: Colton Klabenes-N-O