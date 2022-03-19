Six Warriors brought home medals from their season-opening Doane Indoor Track Meet on Thursday, including one champion.
Senior Talon Krebs cleared 12-0 to win the Class D pole vault and placed sixth in his first time attempting high jump.
Also placing for Neligh-Oakdale were Carson Jones in the 200, Ashton Higgins in the 3,200, Landyn Schrader in the shot put, Abby Kerkman in discus and Ashley Caballero in pole vault.
For the complete story, including full results and coaches comments, pick up next week's Antelope County News!
To view more photos from the Doane Meet, click the following link: